4,000+ miles of trees being trimmed to help prevent power outages

PITTSBURGH - As temperatures rise and storms become more likely, crews will be out over the next several months trimming trees to help prevent power outages.
West Penn Power will be trimming and cutting down trees along more than 4,000 miles of power lines before the weather gets worse.
The work to stay ahead of the storms is paid for through a $43 million vegetation management program.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is learning about the success West Penn Power officials say they’ve already seen with the program -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
