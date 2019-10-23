PITTSBURGH - More than 4,000 customers in the South Hills are without power Wednesday, according to West Penn Power.
Areas affected by the outage include Bethel Park, Elizabeth Township, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills, South Park and Upper St. Clair.
South Park Elementary Center is closed Wednesday because of the power outage, the South Park School District’s superintendent said.
Gill Hall Elementary School in the West Jefferson Hills School District is also closed, the district’s website said.
According to West Penn Power’s website, power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
