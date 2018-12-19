4 girls suspended after fight at local high school

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A fight Monday among four teenage girls at Greensburg Salem High School has resulted in all of them being suspended.
Greensburg police have cited all four as juveniles with disorderly conduct.
The fight allegedly broke out in the cafeteria as soon as school started.
The superintendent told our news partners at TribLIVE.com the students involved are ages 17, 16 and two 14-year-olds.
At this point, it's still unclear what sparked the fight, but the superintendent said he believes it started on social media over the weekend.
TRENDING NOW:
- Argument over cellphone leads to shooting
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- Trump administration moves to officially ban bump stocks
- VIDEO: Man says hunter 'mistook him for Bigfoot,' took shots at him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}