EAST HILLS, Pa. - Four people were hurt when a Port Authority bus crashed with a car Thursday morning in the East Hills.
It happened at Frankstown Road and Eymard Street around 8:45 a.m.
Port Authority officials said a car hit the left side of the bus and pushed the bus into a pole.
The four people who were injured were taken to area hospitals. One of them victims was taken to Children's Hospital.
Port Authority police are investigating what caused the crash.
