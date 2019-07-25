  • 4 hurt in Port Authority bus crash

    EAST HILLS, Pa. - Four people were hurt when a Port Authority bus crashed with a car Thursday morning in the East Hills.

    It happened at Frankstown Road and Eymard Street around 8:45 a.m.

    Port Authority officials said a car hit the left side of the bus and pushed the bus into a pole. 

    The four people who were injured were taken to area hospitals.  One of them victims was taken to Children's Hospital.  

    Port Authority police are investigating what caused the crash.

