MILLVALE, Pa. - Four people were hurt Wednesday, including one taken to a hospital, after a truck crashed into a home in Millvale.
The crash occurred in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue, a block with a row of homes on one side and a hillside on the other.
VEHICLE INTO A STRUCTURE, 1100 BLK EVERGREEN AVE, MILLVALE— MillvaleFire191 (@millvalefire191) June 13, 2018
An initial emergency call indicated there was a fire in the home, but the smoke was caused by the tires of the truck continuing to spin.
One person was taken to the hospital, and one fire fighter was injured. The nature and severity of their injuries were not immediately clear.
BREAKING UPDATE: It isn't clear what caused a pickup truck to slam into a residential building just now, or if anyone was injured, but we're trying to find out more -- we'll let you know when we do: https://t.co/rizIDFQTOj pic.twitter.com/K85oYMqZe9— WPXI (@WPXI) June 13, 2018
Two people inside the home suffered minor injuries.
