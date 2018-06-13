  • 4 hurt, including firefighter, after car crashes into building

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Four people were hurt Wednesday, including one taken to a hospital, after a truck crashed into a home in Millvale.

    The crash occurred in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue, a block with a row of homes on one side and a hillside on the other.

    An initial emergency call indicated there was a fire in the home, but the smoke was caused by the tires of the truck continuing to spin.

    One person was taken to the hospital, and one fire fighter was injured. The nature and severity of their injuries were not immediately clear.

    Two people inside the home suffered minor injuries.

