BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Four people have been hospitalized following a collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that has shut down a road in Bethel Park.
Brightwood Road is closed between West Munroe and Steding streets, according to the Bethel Park Police Department.
Police said there were two people in the SUV and two people in the pickup truck involved in the crash.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck ran from the crash scene, but was taken into custody shortly after, and then was taken to a hospital.
The other three people were also taken to a hospital.
