4 injured, including 2 children, in crash involving school bus

    A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in East Hills injured four people, including two children, on Tuesday afternoon.

    Pittsburgh Public Schools said the bus was transporting students from Montessori PreK-5 when it was struck by the other vehicle at the intersection of Sunrise Avenue and Robinson Boulevard.

    Investigators said the crash happened at 4:27 p.m.

    Two adults were transported from the scene by ambulance, according to the Allegheny County Twitter account. Two of the six students aboard the bus reported minor injuries, a district spokeswoman said.

