  • 4 more Pa. prison employees sickened after contact with unknown drug

    Updated:

    8:10 PM UPDATE: At 6:40 p.m., two SCI-Somerset officers were taken to a local hospital after one of them began feeling unwell, a prison spokeswoman said.

    One of the officers opened a plumbing chase outside the same cell where an earlier incident occurred to air out the cell, the spokeswoman said. He began to feel lethargic afterward.

    Prison medical personnel determined he needed to be taken to a hospital, and a second officer who was with him during the incident also was taken as a precaution, she said.

    ORIGINAL STORY

    Three more prison employees were sickened Thursday at a Pennsylvania state prison after being exposed to an unknown drug.

    A state Department of Corrections spokeswoman said the incident occurred during dinnertime at SCI- Somerset.

    When the employees opened a cell door to hand inmates their meals, the inmates were seen smoking an unknown substance, the spokeswoman said. A short time later, all three reported feeling ill and dazed.

    The employees were taken to the prison’s medical bay for evaluation and later sent to a local hospital.

    A rash of similar situations in recent days led the state to put all prisons on lockdown Wednesday. The state has not released a timeline for when that lockdown will end.

    Channel 11 has covered at least five of these incidents since mid-July.

    In addition, more than 20 employees and inmates at an Ohio prison were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a similar unknown substance was discovered.

