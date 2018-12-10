4 people escape flames that destroyed home

PITTSBURGH - A fire destroyed a home in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Sunday evening.
The fire, which was reported about 6 p.m. on Ledlie Street, spread to all three floors of the home, officials said.
Four people who were inside the home safely evacuated, officials said. No one was injured.
According to people at the scene, a grandmother lives in the house and had three of her grandchildren over when the fire started.
The cause of this fire has not been determined.
