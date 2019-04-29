  • 4 people from Pittsburgh, including 2 children, killed in northwest Pa. crash

    MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. - Four people from Pittsburgh, including two children, are dead after a crash in McKean County, Pennsylvania. 

    Ashley Smith and Teonna Herring were both killed after their vehicle crossed the center line on State Route 219.

    Two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, were also killed in the crash.

    Another driver remains in the hospital. 

