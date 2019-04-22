  • 4 people killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Route 65

    BADEN, Pa. - Four people were killed Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on Route 65 in Baden, officials confirmed Monday morning.

    The driver of an SUV was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 51 when it struck a car shortly before 11 p.m., investigators said.

    The SUV’s driver died in the crash, as did three of the four people who were in the car, according to officials. A female passenger who was in the back seat of the car was taken to a hospital.

    No one else was in the SUV with the driver, officials said.

    The crash had Route 65 closed in both directions between Merchant Street and Logan Lane. Route 65 completely reopened by 5:30 a.m.

