  • 4 people killed in crash on Route 65

    BADEN, Pa. - Four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Route 65 in Baden, the Beaver County coroner confirmed Monday morning.

    The crash, which was reported shortly before 11 p.m., had Route 65 closed in both directions between Merchant Street and Logan Lane. Northbound lanes reopened early Monday morning, but southbound lanes remain closed.

    Officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

