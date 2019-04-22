BADEN, Pa. - Four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Route 65 in Baden, the Beaver County coroner confirmed Monday morning.
We’re working to learn what caused the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.
The crash, which was reported shortly before 11 p.m., had Route 65 closed in both directions between Merchant Street and Logan Lane. Northbound lanes reopened early Monday morning, but southbound lanes remain closed.
Officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
