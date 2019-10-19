DUQUESNE, Pa. - Four people were shot in a Duquesne neighborhood, according to police.
Duquesne police confirmed four people were shot in the 600 block of Priscilla Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but investigators said all four victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Allegheny County officials told Channel 11 that all of the victims are expected to survive.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is at the scene talking to police. She'll have the latest details on the shooting – for 11 at 11.
