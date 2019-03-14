  • 4 people transported to hospital following crash in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Thursday evening. 

    The crash happened on Route 136 at East Side Drive in Hempfield Township around 6:50 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.

    Dispatchers said four people were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

    We have a crew headed to the scene. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories