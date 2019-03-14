HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Route 136 at East Side Drive in Hempfield Township around 6:50 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers said four people were taken to a hospital by ambulance.
We have a crew headed to the scene. Refresh the page for the latest updates.
