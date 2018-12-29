4-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down part of Allegheny County road

PITTSBURGH - A section of an Allegheny County road closed temporarily after a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
The wreck at the corner of Allegheny River and Washington boulevards in Pittsburgh has closed Allegheny River Boulevard between that point and Nadine Road in Penn Hills, the county said.
The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
The crash cleared before 6 p.m.
It’s unclear how the crash occurred.
