  • 400 calls placed to clergy abuse hotline in week since grand jury report's release

    Since the release of the grand jury report on sexual abuse by priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses, a clergy abuse hotline has received hundreds of calls.

    According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, more than 400 calls have been made in the week since the report’s release. About 100 calls were placed on Monday alone.

    Officials said agents are touching base with everyone who calls the hotline (1-888-538-8541).

