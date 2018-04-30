$400,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Allegheny County

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Someone who purchased a Cash 5 ticket in Allegheny County is a lot richer.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said someone matched all five balls drawn during Friday night’s drawing, winning $400,000, less withholding.
Related Headlines
The winning ticket was purchased at Puff Discount Tobacco on Greensburg Avenue in North Versailles. They get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fan asked to remove controversial T-shirt before Pirates game
- Teen driver accused of running down pedestrians; woman, dog killed
- Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected
- VIDEO: Photographer Takes Picture of Bird Carrying a Shark Carrying a Fish
The winning numbers are 04, 11, 29, 33 and 36.
If you have the winning ticket, contact the Pennsylvania lottery at 717-702-8146.
You can watch the winning lottery numbers on Channel 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}