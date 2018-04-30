  • $400,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Allegheny County

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Someone who purchased a Cash 5 ticket in Allegheny County is a lot richer.

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said someone matched all five balls drawn during Friday night’s drawing, winning $400,000, less withholding.   

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    The winning ticket was purchased at Puff Discount Tobacco on Greensburg Avenue in North Versailles.  They get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    The winning numbers are 04, 11, 29, 33 and 36.  

    If you have the winning ticket, contact the Pennsylvania lottery at 717-702-8146. 

    You can watch the winning lottery numbers on Channel 11. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    $400,000 Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Allegheny County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Building in Bridgeville torn down after it partially collapses

  • Headline Goes Here

    2-year-old thrown from car in Elizabeth crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Human trafficking victims get help from new center

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents of unsafe building still not allowed to return, owner wants…