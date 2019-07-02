PITTSBURGH - Police announced added safety measures ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks at Point State Park.
Pittsburgh Police said they are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe Thursday.
Large crowds are expected on the North Shore, downtown, Mt. Washington and at Point State Park for the annual fireworks show.
State, county and city mounted units will be on hand along with river rescue.
You can watch PIttsburgh's annual fireworks show on Channel 11. The WPXI Fourth of July Show, featuring the Flashes of Freedom Fireworks, is set for Thursday at 9 p.m.
