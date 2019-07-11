  • Police searching for teen wanted following July 4th shooting

    PITTSBURGH - Police said they have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a double shooting that occurred following the fireworks show in the Cultural District on the Fourth of July.

    Police said Camerin Caldwell, 18, faces two counts of criminal attempt homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

    An hour after Pittsburgh's fireworks show, downtown was turned into chaos when two teenagers were shot during a fight among a large group of juveniles. A relatively new police substation sits a tenth of a mile from where the shooting happened. Two teens were shot during the incident, one 16-years-old and one 18-years-old.

    Police said Caldwell should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described by police as standing 5' 3" tall with a stocky build, and police said he is known to frequent the North Side and Arlington areas.

    Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (412) 323-7161.

