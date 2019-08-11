ERIE, Pa. - Five children died and a woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a house fire in Erie early Sunday morning.
Firefighters said there were seven people inside the home at the time, according to NBC affiliate Erie News Now.
Neighbors heard people yelling for help early this morning, according to Erie News Now. One of them tried to go into the home but the smoke was too much.
Firefighters were able to pull everyone out of the burning house, but it was too late for the five children. The victims age in range from 8 months to 7 years old.
A neighbor said the home may have been operating as a day care.
The fire chief told Erie News Now investigators are looking at the possibility that the fire may have been set, but he said, "it's too early to draw that conclusion."
