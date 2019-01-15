5 of 7 men accused of beating man outside bar appear in court

HOUSTON, Pa. - Five of the seven suspects wanted in a gang-style beating outside of the Washington County bar were in court Tuesday
Prosecutors played the video that they say shows a severe beating that left a man unconscious.
The alleged attack happened Sept. 30, 2018, at Gabby's Black and Gold Bar on West Pike Street in Houston.
Police are still looking for the seventh suspect, Thomas Hairston.
The main suspect, Glenn Davis, started the fight and robbed the victim after he was unconscious on the ground, according to police.
Davis spoke to Channel 11's Cara Sapida after the hearing. Why he believes all charges will be dropped in the case, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
The victim also spoke to Cara Sapida outside of court Tuesday. He said he knows the suspects, that they are younger than him and he watched many of them grow up.
He does not know why they attacked him that night, but he is still suffering because of his injuries.
