5 passengers injured after turbulence forces landing in Reno

RENO, Nev. - Five people suffered unspecified injuries when a Delta Airlines flight headed from Southern California to Seattle encountered severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in Reno.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin said three of the passengers were transported to a local hospital Wednesday where their conditions were not immediately known.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Compass Flight 5763 out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Reno and landed without further incident at about 1 p.m. after the crew reported the turbulence at about 34,000 feet.
The National Weather Service had warned earlier Wednesday that a strong winter storm moving into the region could create dangerous flying conditions with extreme turbulence. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area through 11 p.m. Thursday.
