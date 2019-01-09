5 people accused of kidnapping, assaulting pregnant woman

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Five people are facing charges because police say a woman was tortured over what she knew about missing money.
The victim, a pregnant 30-year-old woman, and her boyfriend reportedly visited a house where police say thousands of dollars went missing.
According to police, the five suspects thought the boyfriend stole the money, so they allegedly kidnapped the victim and held her against her will.
The woman was reportedly held for several hours with her hands, legs and head duct tape, according to Union Township police. The suspects also allegedly stuffed a rag in her mouth and hit her with a hammer and a 2x4 piece of lumber.
Police caught some of the suspects and the victim inside a silver SUV in South Fayette Township after the victim texted a friend to call 911.
