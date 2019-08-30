  • 5-year-old killed in ATV crash in Fox Chapel

    Updated:

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A 5-year-old was killed and two other people were injured following an ATV crash in Fox Chapel on Thursday night, police said.

    The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Longfellow Road near Guyasuta Road.

    Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 5-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man with injuries. They were all taken to a hospital.

    The man and the 8-year-old are in stable condition. The 5-year-old died at the hospital.

    Police said a father and his two children were riding an ATV in their yard when one of the children reached up and hit the throttle. The ATV sped forward and went over a hillside, striking a tree. 

    Police are still investigating. 

