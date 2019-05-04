PITTSBURGH - A 50-50 weekend ahead with a slight chance for showers Saturday, and a better chance for wet weather Sunday.
Related Headlines
You'll have more dry hours than wet during the day Saturday, so plan outdoor projects early. A few showers during the afternoon and evening may dampen your grill out, but steady rain and storms are not expected.
After midnight Saturday, a southern system will push rain back into the area-with showers off and on Sunday.
Runners and volunteers in the Pittsburgh marathon will need rain gear- especially as the race gets underway. Steady rain will gradually taper off by noon, with most areas dry by Sunday evening.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}