PITTSBURGH - A few showers during the afternoon and evening may dampen your grill out, but steady rain and storms are not expected.
After midnight, a southern system will push rain back into the area with showers off and on Sunday, including a period of steadier rain early.
Runners and volunteers in the Pittsburgh marathon will need rain gear, especially as the race gets underway.
Steady rain will gradually taper off by noon, with most areas dry by Sunday evening.
