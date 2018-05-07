  • 500 jobs now available at Topgolf Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of jobs are now available at what will be the area's first local Topgolf location.

    Topgolf Pittsburgh is expected to open later this summer in Bridgeville.

    According to a news release, some of the available jobs call for servers and bartenders, and there are also positions available for kitchen, maintenance and guest services staff.

    Interested applicants can also check out Topgolf Crush at Heinz Field the weekend of June 8.

    For more information on career opportunities, CLICK HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    500 jobs now available at Topgolf Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Netflix hosting casting call at Kennywood this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Veteran officer knocked unconscious when hit by drunk driver, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Worker pinned between cars at White Oak car wash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman accused of burning young, nonverbal son with cigarette lighter