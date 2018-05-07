500 jobs now available at Topgolf Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of jobs are now available at what will be the area's first local Topgolf location.
Topgolf Pittsburgh is expected to open later this summer in Bridgeville.
According to a news release, some of the available jobs call for servers and bartenders, and there are also positions available for kitchen, maintenance and guest services staff.
Interested applicants can also check out Topgolf Crush at Heinz Field the weekend of June 8.
For more information on career opportunities, CLICK HERE.
