    PITTSBURGH - City crews will begin work on Monday to resurface more than 55 miles of roads, according to a release from Mayor Bill Peduto’s office.

    Most of that work, over 35 miles, will be done by city road crews. The rest will be completed by utility companies or via coordination with utility companies, the release said.

    Some busy streets are on the list:

    • Meyran Avenue
    • Federal Street
    • Hazlett Street
    • Liberty Avenue
    • Penn Avenue
    • Friendship Avenue
    • Fifth Avenue
    • N. Bellefield Avenue
    • Frankstown Avenue

    A complete list of roads that will be paved this year and the daily paving schedule are available on the city's website

    You can also find an interactive map HERE.

    The city of Pittsburgh’s overall street resurfacing budget for 2018 is nearly $17 million. An additional $800,000 was requested by the mayor in February due to all of the pothole damage caused by the rough, snowy winter. 

     
     

