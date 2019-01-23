6 animals found living without heat, water receiving emergency care

LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. - Six animals are receiving emergency care after two brothers surrendered them Tuesday night, authorities said.
All the animals were living without heat and water at a home in Liberty Borough, which was condemned, according to police.
Police said they got a tip about the house not having heat or water for five months, information that was verified by the brothers.
Three dogs and three cats were taken from the house by police and animal rescuers.
Police said the conditions inside the home were bad and there was a horrible smell.
The brothers told police they were having financial problems, so police are going to try to connect them with the Red Cross.
Animal cruelty charges might be filed against the brothers, police said.
