SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Six people were hurt in a crash involving a para-transit bus and a tractor trailer in Westmoreland County.
The crash occurred around 2:45 on Route 22 in Salem Township.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A total of 6 people were injured, but state police tell Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko that no one was killed. Three of the people who were hurt use wheelchairs.
Just got up to the scene here on 22 and 819 in Salem Twp, we can see a county transit bus involved, a tractor trailer, Jeep — from our side of the road. Working to learn more from investigators soon #WPXI pic.twitter.com/3TgUkDxizr— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) June 13, 2019
The crash involved a tractor-trailer, a para transit bus, a Jeep and one other vehicle.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is at the scene talking to people who rushed to help. Hear their stories on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}