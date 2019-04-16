6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A 6-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after helping his grandmother escape a house fire in Allegheny County.
Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started inside the house on Cassia Drive in Jefferson Hills.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what the little boy learned just days ago in school that helped him help his grandmother.
A fire breaks out in a Jefferson Hills home. Who was the “little” hero? @micheleWPXI talks with him tonight. @JH885VFC #WPXI pic.twitter.com/GUtZ0AdSYd— Gigi (@wpxigigi) April 16, 2019
