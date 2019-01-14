  • 600 Duquesne Light customers without power in Beaver County

    Updated:

    NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - At least 600 Duquesne Light customers are in the dark.

    The outages are being reported in New Brighton.

    Channel 11 is working to find out what caused it and how long it will last, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories