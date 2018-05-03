610 lbs. of unused, unwanted drugs collected on Take Back Day

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh residents turned in 610 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
Two drug take-back events are held every year by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a way of keeping legally-prescribed drugs out of addicts' hands.
Over 9 million pounds of unused prescription drugs have been collected and destroyed since 2010.
Drugs can also still be dropped off year-round at Pittsburgh Police Headquarters and Pittsburgh Police Zone 6 Station.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher Appreciation Day 2018: Here's a list of deals and freebies for the nation's educators
- At least 5 dead in military plane crash in Georgia, officials say
- Capitals' Wilson facing hearing for hit that left Pens' Aston-Reese with broken jaw
- RAW VIDEO: Tiger cubs get outdoor recess
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}