  • 610 lbs. of unused, unwanted drugs collected on Take Back Day

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh residents turned in 610 pounds of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

    Two drug take-back events are held every year by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a way of keeping legally-prescribed drugs out of addicts' hands. 

    Over 9 million pounds of unused prescription drugs have been collected and destroyed since 2010.

    Drugs can also still be dropped off year-round at Pittsburgh Police Headquarters and Pittsburgh Police Zone 6 Station. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    610 lbs. of unused, unwanted drugs collected on Take Back Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guide to 2018 farmers' markets in Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man waives preliminary hearing for theft from UPS facility, arrested…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Liberty Bridge, Tunnel projects continuing through summer months

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 taken to hospital after Port Authority bus, car collide downtown