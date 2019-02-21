  • 7 businesses badly damaged by water leaking from dental office

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - At least seven businesses were badly damaged when a hose came off equipment at a dental office, leaking water throughout a building in Castle Shannon.

    Three floors of businesses at the building on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard sustained damage, which officials said Thursday is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    Water leaked from the third-floor dental office down to the ground level, collapsing ceiling tiles and damaging equipment.

    The CEO of National Association of EMS Educators, which is located on the second floor, said it sounded like rain coming down as water poured over the offices.

    Restoration crews have been called.

