Seven people were injured after a car slammed through a hair salon Tuesday.

The front of the BoRics hair salon in Brentwood Towne Square was completely smashed in.

The seven people who were injured were taken to trauma hospitals, two in critical condition. The driver, a 58-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital.

Officials said Wednesday that it appears all the victims will survive their injuries.

Police believe the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash, they said.

Homicide detectives were at the scene Tuesday night. Homicide investigators are called to scenes where deaths or life-threatening injuries have occurred, even if the cause is accidental.

Dozens of first responders and emergency vehicles were also at the scene. They taped off the front of the salon as well as neighboring businesses and a portion of the nearby parking lot.

Brentwood: Vehicle crash into commercial structure w/multiple people injured - 300 block of Towne Square Way. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 24, 2018

Randy Klaus, who saw the scene as he left the Giant Eagle, said the car was all the way in the back of the salon.

Crews on Wednesday are assessing the damage to BoRics and neighboring businesses.

The owner of Brentwood Towne Square released the following statement:

“The management of Brentwood Towne Square offers our sincere thoughts to the victims involved in the distressing accident that occurred Tuesday evening. Our hearts go out to them and their loved ones, and we are thankful that others in the area walked away safely. We are working closely with the Brentwood Police Department to learn as much as possible about the incident.”

Once Allegheny County Police complete their investigation, the information will be turned over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office will determine whether charged will be filed.

