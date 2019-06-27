  • 7 injured when PAT bus rear-ended by tractor-trailer

    PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon, leaving seven people with injuries, a Port Authority spokesperson said.

    The collision happened at the intersection of Penn Avenue and 33rd Street.

    According to the Port Authority spokesperson, the bus was at a complete stop when it was struck.

    Seven people on the bus, including the driver, were injured.

