    PITTSBURGH - A 7-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

    The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Gross Street. 

    Police said the boy was crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with a leg injury but was listed in stable condition.

    The driver, who initially left the scene, eventually came back to speak with officers, according to police. He faces a possible citation.

    Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident.

