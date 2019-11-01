PITTSBURGH - A 7-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Gross Street.
Police said the boy was crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with a leg injury but was listed in stable condition.
The driver, who initially left the scene, eventually came back to speak with officers, according to police. He faces a possible citation.
Pittsburgh police are investigating the incident.
