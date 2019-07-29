  • 7-year-old girl raises $11,000 for K-9 units across the country

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 7-year-old McKeesport girl has reached a milestone as she raises money for K-9s across the country.

    Peyton Estochin has raised more than $11,000 and visited police departments nationwide.

    She's donated protective eye gear, ballistic vests and bite sleeves, as well as raised money for vet bills.

    Peyton said she wants to be a K-9 handler when she grows up.

