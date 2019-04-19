BRENTWOOD, Pa. - A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Brentwood on Thursday evening.
The crash happened at Route 51 and Towne Square Way around 5:16 p.m.
After county police reconstructed the scene, detectives determined the boy was crossing Route 51 with his mother mother and younger sibling from the side of Town Square Way.
While they were crossing the street, police said he was struck by a Ford Ranger that was traveling southbound in the right line.
The 27-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and displayed no signs of intoxication.
Police are still investigating.
