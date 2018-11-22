7-year-old killed in crash in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. - A 7-year-old was killed in a crash in Forest Hills Wednesday night.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Melanie Moran.
The crash happened on Ardmore Boulevard.
The child later died at the hospital.
