PITTSBURGH - A 71-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Police said the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Butler Street and 51st Street.
The details surrounding what led to the crash are still unclear.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 71-year-old woman unconscious in the street. Investigators said the driver responsible for hitting the woman stayed at the scene as police arrived.
The victim – who was not identified – was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
