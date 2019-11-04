KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men impersonating police officers ran from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Kennedy Township Monday afternoon.
Two men impersonating police officers ran from this 7 Eleven/BP in Kennedy Township this afternoon.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) November 4, 2019
Store is shut down, door was shot out.
Police chief said they aren’t sure what happened here — he is getting ready to look at the surveillance video now. pic.twitter.com/bxIKQywyfD
The store is shut down and the front door was shot out.
The chief of police told Channel 11 officers are not sure yet exactly what took place at the store but they are working to look through surveillance video to find out.
