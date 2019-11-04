  • 2 men impersonating police officers run from 7-Eleven after shooting

    Updated:

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men impersonating police officers ran from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Kennedy Township Monday afternoon.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The store is shut down and the front door was shot out.

    The chief of police told Channel 11 officers are not sure yet exactly what took place at the store but they are working to look through surveillance video to find out.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida will be live on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. with the latest details.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories