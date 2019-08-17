PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a massive apartment fire on De Raud Street in West Oakland on Saturday.
The initial call for the fire came in around 2:30 p.m.
Officials tell Channel 11 that 74 people have been displaced by this fire.
.#breaking 5 alarm fire happening along 5th Ave. @amy_hudak will have the latest for you on @WPXI at 5:30 on PCNC and 6 on channel 11. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/OlAqbhTqhu— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 17, 2019
Fire crews brought in a ladder truck to help pour water on the flames from above.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. One was treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be OK.
2 firefighters injured. One was taken to a local hospital, expected to be OK. Cause of fire is unknown. Still trying to determine how many people live here and if all are accounted for. @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 17, 2019
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire chief said he believes everyone is accounted for.
Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said Fifth Avenue will remain closed for quite some time.
Public Safety Director says 5th Avenue will remain closed for quite some time. If you’re going to Steelers Game, be aware of this closure. @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 17, 2019
