  • 74 people displaced by apartment building fire in West Oakland; 2 firefighters injured

    PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a massive apartment fire on De Raud Street in West Oakland on Saturday. 

    The initial call for the fire came in around 2:30 p.m.

    Officials tell Channel 11 that 74 people have been displaced by this fire.

    Fire crews brought in a ladder truck to help pour water on the flames from above.

    Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. One was treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be OK. 

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    The fire chief said he believes everyone is accounted for.

    Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said Fifth Avenue will remain closed for quite some time. 

