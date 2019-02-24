Thousands of people in our area are dealing with power outages.
Photos: High winds cause damage
Related Headlines
Duquesne Light is currently reporting 33,304 outages.
>>RELATED STORY: High Wind Warning in effect through Monday, heavy downpours also possible
First Energy has more than 43,841 outages in several different counties.
More outages are expected throughout the day as the winds intensify.
5 hacks to keep your smartphone charged during a power outage
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police say dog at Petland inside Pittsburgh Mills Mall is not malnourished
- Dispute over baby's photo shoot in neighborhood caught on video
- Couple accused of running illegal dental office out of garage
- VIDEO: Hours After Diagnosis, 2 Children Die from Flu-Like Symptoms
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}