  • 77,000 customers without power due to high winds

    Thousands of people in our area are dealing with power outages.

    Duquesne Light is currently reporting 33,304 outages.

    First Energy has more than 43,841 outages in several different counties.

    More outages are expected throughout the day as the winds intensify.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

