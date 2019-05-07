78-year-old pizza delivery driver recalls moments group of teenagers carjacked him

PITTSBURGH - A 78-year-old man was assaulted and carjacked while trying to do his job in the East End of Pittsburgh.
That Domino's Pizza delivery driver is now demanding justice.
He said four men jumped him along East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, just a few blocks from Frick Park.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., he's telling us what he remembers about the vicious attack.
