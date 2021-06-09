78-year-old woman hit, killed by train after being reported missing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman who was reported missing Tuesday died when she was hit by a train in Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Ying-Fen Johnson, 78, had last been seen about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterworks shopping plaza in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

At about 10:30 p.m., police and paramedics were called to the 800 block of Freeport Road after a person was hit by a train. The person, later identified as Johnson, was pronounced dead.

Johnson was hit while walking on the tracks, police said.











