0 8 injured when vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon

8:37 P.M. UPDATE: Eight people were injured in the crash, according to officials, and two of them are in critical condition. All were taken to trauma hospitals.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital, police said.

Marlisa Goldsmith is at the scene talking to witnesses and police to learn more about what happened for 11 at 11.

Police believe the crash could have been caused by a medical event or be alcohol-related, they said.

PHOTOS: Several injured when vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon

Homicide detectives are at the scene. Homicide investigators are called to scenes where deaths or life-threatening injuries have occurred, even if the cause is accidental.

ORIGINAL STORY

A serious crash in Brentwood left multiple people hurt after a vehicle crashed into a commercial building around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The front of the BoRics hair salon in Brentwood Towne Square on Brownsville Road is completely smashed in.

Dozens of first responders and emergency vehicles are at the scene. They have taped off the front of the salon as well as neighboring businesses and a portion of the nearby parking lot.

Brentwood: Vehicle crash into commercial structure w/multiple people injured - 300 block of Towne Square Way. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 24, 2018

Allegheny County tweeted that multiple people are injured.

Randy Klaus, who saw the scene as he left the Giant Eagle, said the car was all the way in the back of the salon.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.