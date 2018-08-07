  • 8 pounds of heroin found during traffic stop on I-76

    DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Eight pounds of suspected heroin were discovered Monday during a traffic stop in Donegal Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    A trooper pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Interstate 76 for a turn signal infraction and then searched the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

    Four kilogram-sized packages containing suspected heroin were found during the search, the complaint said. They were located in an aftermarket electronic hidden compartment.

    Combined, the packages of suspected heroin weighed about 8 pounds, police said.

    Two people, Any De Leon Jiminez and Abel Diplan, face drug-related charges. 

