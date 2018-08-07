8 pounds of heroin found during traffic stop on I-76

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Eight pounds of suspected heroin were discovered Monday during a traffic stop in Donegal Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
A trooper pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Interstate 76 for a turn signal infraction and then searched the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
Four kilogram-sized packages containing suspected heroin were found during the search, the complaint said. They were located in an aftermarket electronic hidden compartment.
Combined, the packages of suspected heroin weighed about 8 pounds, police said.
Two people, Any De Leon Jiminez and Abel Diplan, face drug-related charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Train derailment cleanup continues near Station Square
- Keith Urban comes up short at Wawa, woman pays his tab not knowing who he is
- Police searching for 'dangerous' man after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend
- VIDEO: Lawmaker's son's severe allergic reaction prompts push for new legislation
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}