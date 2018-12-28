80-foot tall tree crashes onto home

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A massive tree crashed onto a home overnight Thursday in Beaver Falls.
The 80-foot tall tree fell along Sixth Avenue, coming to rest against the side of the home.
Homeowner Bob Brickner said the tree smashed through the roof and damaged a bathroom and bedroom.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
From the outside of the home, damage could be seen to the gutter and siding, and branches scattered throughout the yard.
Firefighters told Brickner that it had been raining very hard and winds kicked up before the tree toppled.
A neighboring home was also damaged.
No one was hurt.
TRENDING NOW:
- PSP handling numerous calls daily since taking over in E. Pittsburgh
- Prisoner who escaped from magistrate's office back in police custody
- Parents begging for answers after WVU student injured at fraternity
- VIDEO: Woman wants return of dog that went missing, then was adopted by someone else
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}