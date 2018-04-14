An elderly man was killed after his house caught fire Saturday afternoon in Hickory Township.
The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Hartzell Road.
The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Robert Taylor, according to the Lawrence County coroner.
No other information was immediately available.
We're working to learn how the fire started, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
