  • 83-year-old man killed in house fire

    Updated:

    An elderly man was killed after his house caught fire Saturday afternoon in Hickory Township. 

    The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Hartzell Road.

    The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Robert Taylor, according to the Lawrence County coroner.

    No other information was immediately available.

    We're working to learn how the fire started, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

